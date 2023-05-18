Legal Help
Pro-life
May 18, 2023
Washington, DC
Undercover Journalist Who Exposed Abortion Industry Underbelly Asks Supreme Court to Review Case
Family
May 2, 2023
California
Can a School District Require Teachers to Lie to Parents About Their Own Children?
FeATURED BLOG
June 8, 2023
Clearwater, Florida
Florida Life Advocates Sue Clearwater Over Illegal Abortion Facility Buffer Zone
Latest Stories
Pro-life
Tyler Brooks
Joan Mannix
June 8, 2023
Florida Life Advocates Sue Clearwater Over Illegal Abortion Facility Buffer Zone
Family
Paul Jonna
LiMandri & Jonna LLP, Santa Barbara Unified School District,
June 7, 2023
California Parents and Students Appalled by School District’s Illegal Religious Harassment
Election Integrity
June 2, 2023
Thomas More Society Special Counsel Testifies in Congress on Election Integrity
Pro-life
pro-life, pro life, prolife, abortion
May 19, 2023
WEBCAST: David Daleiden Files at the U.S. Supreme Court
Pro-life
pro-life, pro life, prolife, abortion, david daleiden
May 18, 2023
Undercover Journalist Who Exposed Abortion Industry Underbelly Asks Supreme Court to Review Case
Pro-life
Peter Breen
pro-life, pro life, prolife, abortion
May 16, 2023
Carbondale, Illinois, Faces Federal Lawsuit Over 100-Foot Abortion Bubble Zone Ordinance
Pro-life
pro-life, pro life, prolife, abortion, mother, mother's day, scholarship
May 14, 2023
Happy Mother’s Day!
Election Integrity
Erick Kaardal
May 12, 2023
Landlords Sue City of Ypsilanti, MI, for Requiring Illegal Distribution Voter Registration Info
Pro-life
pro-life, pro life, prolife, abortion, Thomas Olp, Olivia, scholarship, artwork
May 2, 2023
Thomas More Society Awards Scholarship to Catholic School Student for Pro-Life Artwork
Family
Paul Jonna
family values, school, teacher, Mirabelli, et al. v. Olson, students,
May 2, 2023
Can a School District Require Teachers to Lie to Parents About Their Own Children?
Pro-life
pro-life, pro life, prolife, abortion, dobbs, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Justice Samuel Alito
May 2, 2023
The Dobbs Leak, One Year Later
Pro-life
pro-life, pro life, prolife, abortion
April 27, 2023
Thomas More Society’s Peter Breen Testifies Against Illinois Bill Targeting Pro-Life Pregnancy Help Centers
